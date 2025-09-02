"The fight will go on": Haaland addresses Man City fans as international break begins

Expressed gratitude to supporters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has joined up with the Norwegian national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Ahead of the break, he reached out to City fans on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several photos from City matches, captioning them with the message: "The fight continues after the break. Thanks for the travelling support, as always 🙏🏻." The Norwegian star assured supporters that the team is ready to keep battling, despite a recent run of disappointing results.

To recap, City suffered defeats in their last two Premier League games—against Tottenham and Brighton. As a result, after the opening three rounds, the team has only 3 points and sits 13th in the table.

However, Haaland himself has nothing to be criticized for: the Norwegian striker has netted three goals in the first three matches.

It's worth noting that straight after the international break, Manchester City will face their neighbors United in the derby. This clash is set for September 14 at the Etihad.