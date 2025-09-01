Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray

The Turkish giants are making the most of the final hours of the transfer window.

An official announcement of the transfer is expected soon.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on X, 34-year-old German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan of Manchester City is set to become a Galatasaray player in the near future.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed at this time, but Romano reports that Gündogan and Galatasaray have agreed on a two-year contract. Manchester City have already given the green light for the move, with only the medical examination left to complete the deal.

Last season, Gündogan featured in 54 matches for City, contributing 5 goals and 8 assists. His current contract with City runs until 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €5 million.

