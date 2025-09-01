RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray

Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray

The Turkish giants are making the most of the final hours of the transfer window.
Football news Today, 12:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ilkay Gündogan in Manchester City's lineup Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

An official announcement of the transfer is expected soon.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on X, 34-year-old German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan of Manchester City is set to become a Galatasaray player in the near future.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed at this time, but Romano reports that Gündogan and Galatasaray have agreed on a two-year contract. Manchester City have already given the green light for the move, with only the medical examination left to complete the deal.

Last season, Gündogan featured in 54 matches for City, contributing 5 goals and 8 assists. His current contract with City runs until 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €5 million.

Reminder: Mauro Icardi commented on another Galatasaray victory in the Turkish Super League

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Related Team News
Nicolo Zagnolo in the Fiorentina squad Football news Today, 11:29 Nicolò Zaniolo moves to Udinese!
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 09:21 Here we go! Manuel Akanji moves to Inter
Mauro Icardi in the match against Rizespor Football news Today, 06:58 Mauro Icardi comments on another Galatasaray victory in the Turkish Super Lig
Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City Football news Today, 04:11 Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City
First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record Football news Yesterday, 11:12 First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record
Ederson in Manchester City Transfer news Yesterday, 01:50 Ederson to Fenerbahce: negotiations continue!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores