Mauro Icardi comments on another Galatasaray victory in the Turkish Super Lig

The Lions remain unbeaten
Football news Today, 06:58
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi in the match against Rizespor Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi returned to the pitch in yet another match following a serious injury. The striker reacted to the club's win in the Turkish league by posting on his Instagram page.

Icardi shared several photos from the round 4 Turkish Super Lig clash against Rizespor, captioning them with the phrase “Big Win 🫡🇹🇷”.

It's worth noting that the Argentine is still coming off the bench, as he missed almost the entire previous season due to an ACL injury. Once again, in the game against Rizespor, he entered the match only in the 67th minute, but still managed to make an impact by scoring in stoppage time.

Galatasaray secured a 3-1 victory and continues to confidently lead the league, boasting a perfect record after four rounds of the competition.

This season, Icardi has come off the bench three times and already has two goals to his name.

Let's also recall that ahead of the current season, Mauro was named Galatasaray's new captain following the departure of longtime goalkeeper and skipper Fernando Muslera.

