Turkish football continues to make waves in the transfer market! Official: Wilfried Singo joins Galatasaray

The transfer is officially complete.

The Monegasques have secured a solid compensation.

Details: Today, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray announced the signing of 24-year-old central defender Wilfried Singo from Monaco and the Ivory Coast national team.

According to reports, the transfer fee amounted to €30 million, with Singo inking a contract with the Turkish giants until 2030, earning an annual salary of €4.8 million.

Monaco will also pocket 10% from any future sale of the player.

Last season, Singo featured in 35 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €25 million.

Profesyonel futbolcu Wilfried Stephane Singo'nun transferi konusunda, kulübü AS Monaco Football Club SAM ile anlaşmaya varılmıştır.



Futbolcunun eski kulübüne net 30.769.230,77 EUR tutarında transfer bedeli ödenecektir.



Ayrıca, futbolcunun bir sonraki satışından elde edilecek… pic.twitter.com/27rsuowzZd — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 28, 2025

