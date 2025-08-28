Turkish football continues to make waves in the transfer market! Official: Wilfried Singo joins Galatasaray
The transfer is officially complete.
Football news Today, 13:39Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/GalatasaraySK
The Monegasques have secured a solid compensation.
Details: Today, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray announced the signing of 24-year-old central defender Wilfried Singo from Monaco and the Ivory Coast national team.
According to reports, the transfer fee amounted to €30 million, with Singo inking a contract with the Turkish giants until 2030, earning an annual salary of €4.8 million.
Monaco will also pocket 10% from any future sale of the player.
Last season, Singo featured in 35 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €25 million.