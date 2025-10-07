Discrepancy! Real Betis stuns fans with one bizarre statistic

Emotions played a cruel trick on Betis.

Logic was nowhere to be found.

Details: In the matchday 8 clash of La Liga between Espanyol and Real Betis, a curious statistical anomaly occurred: Betis committed only 4 fouls throughout the game—the lowest tally this season—yet somehow the team was shown 6 yellow cards.

Espanyol, on the other hand, managed to rack up 16 fouls but received just 2 yellow cards.

The reason behind Betis's yellow card spree was the players' behavior both on the pitch and on the bench. Overwhelmed by emotions, they reacted too passionately to the match events. Between the 90+10th and 90+13th added minutes, Betis players were shown 4 yellow cards in quick succession, two of which were issued off the field.

The match ended with a Betis victory, 1-2, thanks to goals from Kucho and Ez Abde. For the hosts, Lozano got on the scoresheet.

