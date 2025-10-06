A brawl breaks out in the RCDE Stadium’s VIP box involving Espanyol’s former president

Tensions ran high in the stands.

In Matchday 8 of La Liga, Espanyol faced Real Betis, suffering a 1–2 defeat in a game full of drama. Yet the action wasn’t confined to the pitch — it spilled over into the stands.

Details: A video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows a scuffle among fans in one of the VIP boxes at RCDE Stadium. Remarkably, one of those involved was former Espanyol president Joan Collet.

Esto ha pasado en uno de los palcos del RCDE Stadium entre aficionados de Real Betis y Espanyol, con el expresidente Joan Collet entre ellos.



🎥 @LTV_21 pic.twitter.com/U6K9Kx0Q47 — Offsider (@Offsider_ES) October 5, 2025

Joan Collet is a Spanish businessman with a background in marketing and advertising. He served as president of RCD Espanyol from 2012 to 2016.

As for the match itself, the hosts opened the scoring but conceded twice in the second half. They had a chance to rescue a point when awarded a penalty in stoppage time, but the Espanyol player failed to convert.

