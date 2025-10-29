Despite the victory in El Clásico, tension is growing within Real Madrid.

ES ES FR FR
What’s happening inside the team?
Football news Today, 10:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid recently defeated Barcelona 2–1, yet something unclear is brewing within the squad as internal tension continues to rise.

Details: According to The Athletic, there is currently a rift inside the team. The reason lies in Xabi Alonso’s changes. He has altered established routines, introduced strict rules, and limited access to the squad. This has become a dividing line. Some of the team’s leaders and stars have embraced these measures, while others are dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old winger Vinícius Júnior, representing both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, addressed Los Blancos supporters after Sunday’s El Clásico, following an open dispute with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Recall: The Brazilian winger was furious after being substituted in the match against the Blaugrana and, as he left the pitch, refused to shake hands with the Madrid boss. This behavior sparked discontent within the squad and among the club's management.

