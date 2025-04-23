Despite the threat of disqualification, Vinicius Junior is close to extending his contract with Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior remains one of the most talked-about footballers on the planet, and there are significant updates regarding his future.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Vinicius Junior is on the verge of extending his contract with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian had very tempting career continuation options in Saudi Arabia, but he always wanted to stay with his current club.

Vinicius Junior's new contract with Real Madrid will run until the summer of 2030, with an option for an additional season.

Vinicius has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2018. In 311 matches, he has scored 105 goals and provided 79 assists.

Reminder: It was reported today that Vinicius Junior faces a potential two-year disqualification for violating FIFA's code of ethics.