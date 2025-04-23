Vinicius Junior could face a two-year suspension! What did he breach?

Vinicius Junior is considered one of the world's top footballers, but the Brazilian is facing serious legal issues.

Details: According to Marca, the Real Madrid star could be suspended for two years for violating FIFA regulations.

The company Tiberis Holding do Brasil, which filed a complaint against the player with FIFA's ethics committee, claims that Vinicius Junior breached the rule prohibiting active footballers from owning multiple football clubs simultaneously.

It is alleged that through the firm ALL Agenciamento Esportivo, Vinicius acquired stakes in several Brazilian football clubs, as well as in Portugal's Alverca.

According to FIFA rules, the maximum penalty for such a violation is a two-year suspension. However, it is expected that the player will have to pay a substantial financial fine and relinquish some of his shares in the football clubs.

Reminder: Yesterday, Netflix officially announced the release of a documentary film about Vinicius Junior.