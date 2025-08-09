RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Video Deserved ovation! Old Trafford bids farewell to David de Gea

Deserved ovation! Old Trafford bids farewell to David de Gea

In a friendly, Manchester United honors their former goalkeeper
Video Today, 08:08
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
David De Gea poses for the camera Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Before the start of the friendly match between Manchester United and Fiorentina, the Red Devils paid a well-deserved tribute to former Manchester keeper David de Gea.

Details: Today in England, on their home turf, Manchester United are hosting Fiorentina, now featuring former United star David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper spent 12 years guarding United's net, but never received a proper send-off from the club during his final season.

Worth noting: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips 10 Аugust 2025

Manchester decided to set things right: before today's game, the club's management and United fans thanked the Spaniard with rousing applause and a commemorative photo.

Over his 12 seasons at the club, David de Gea made 545 appearances, conceded 590 goals and kept 190 clean sheets.

See also: Official: Manchester United announce signing of Šeško

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Fiorentina Fiorentina Schedule Fiorentina News Fiorentina Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores