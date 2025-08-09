Deserved ovation! Old Trafford bids farewell to David de Gea

Before the start of the friendly match between Manchester United and Fiorentina, the Red Devils paid a well-deserved tribute to former Manchester keeper David de Gea.

Details: Today in England, on their home turf, Manchester United are hosting Fiorentina, now featuring former United star David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper spent 12 years guarding United's net, but never received a proper send-off from the club during his final season.

Manchester decided to set things right: before today's game, the club's management and United fans thanked the Spaniard with rousing applause and a commemorative photo.

A final farewell for De Gea #mufc pic.twitter.com/AeXt16JgoT — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 9, 2025

Over his 12 seasons at the club, David de Gea made 545 appearances, conceded 590 goals and kept 190 clean sheets.



