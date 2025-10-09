ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September

Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September

5 goal involvements in September
Football news Today, 09:25
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September https://x.com/brfootball/status/1974943919210438746

AC Milan's American winger Christian Pulisic has been named Serie A's best player for September.

Details: In the race for the award, Pulisic outshone competitors such as Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's Federico Dimarco, Atalanta's Nicolo Krstovic, Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, and Cremonese's Federico Baschirotto.

Across three Serie A matches in September, the American netted three goals and provided two assists.

Pulisic will receive his award before the home clash against Fiorentina on October 19.

Reminder: Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot was outraged by the decision to stage the Milan vs Como match in Australia.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Related Team News
"This is madness": Rabiot outraged by decision to stage Milan vs Como match in Australia – Serie A management fires back Football news Yesterday, 10:18 "This is madness": Rabiot outraged by decision to stage Milan vs Como match in Australia – Serie A management fires back
Rafael Yuste, Vice-President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA Football news 06 oct 2025, 13:17 Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe
Juventus coach Tudor ahead of Milan clash: "I hope Modric messes up tonight" Football news 05 oct 2025, 08:17 Juventus coach Tudor ahead of Milan clash: "I hope Modric messes up tonight"
Milan and Inter plan to play their first match at the new stadium in 2030 Football news 04 oct 2025, 16:27 Milan and Inter plan to play their first match at the new stadium in 2030
Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker Transfer news 04 oct 2025, 03:07 Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker
Related Tournament News
Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas Football news Today, 09:30 No changes! Como lose their appeal. Fabregas and Rodriguez to serve full suspensions
Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics Football news 06 oct 2025, 02:21 Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics
A general view before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli Football news 30 sep 2025, 04:05 An era comes to an end! Milan city council approves sale of San Siro
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores