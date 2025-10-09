Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September

5 goal involvements in September

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

AC Milan's American winger Christian Pulisic has been named Serie A's best player for September.

Details: In the race for the award, Pulisic outshone competitors such as Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's Federico Dimarco, Atalanta's Nicolo Krstovic, Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, and Cremonese's Federico Baschirotto.

Across three Serie A matches in September, the American netted three goals and provided two assists.

Pulisic will receive his award before the home clash against Fiorentina on October 19.

