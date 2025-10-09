Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September
5 goal involvements in September
Football news Today, 09:25Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
AC Milan's American winger Christian Pulisic has been named Serie A's best player for September.
Details: In the race for the award, Pulisic outshone competitors such as Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's Federico Dimarco, Atalanta's Nicolo Krstovic, Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, and Cremonese's Federico Baschirotto.
Across three Serie A matches in September, the American netted three goals and provided two assists.
Pulisic will receive his award before the home clash against Fiorentina on October 19.
