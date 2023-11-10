Deschamps was unhappy with the Ballon d'Or voting results

France coach Didier Deschamps was unhappy with the results of the voting for the Ballon d'Or.

At the end of 2022, the award was received by Argentine forward Lionel Messi, followed by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland in the voting, and the captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, closed the top three.

According to Deschamps, his ward deserved to win the award.

"I think Mbappe deserved this victory. I don't deny that Messi and Haaland deserved their places. Mbappe is young, but time is ticking too. He has achieved a lot and deserves the Ballon d'Or. He is clearly disappointed.

The journalists' vote surprised me, to put it mildly, with some of the votes. Not to include Mbappe in the top 5 best players... I won’t say that it’s dishonest, but it’s so close to the truth", - RMC Sport quotes Deschamps as saying.

Note that Messi won the eighth Ballon d'Or in his career, which is a record.