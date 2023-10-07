Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford

The Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory on October 7th in a match against Brentford during the 8th round of the Premier League.



Until the 90+3rd minute, the hosts were trailing 0-1, but they managed to unexpectedly snatch victory thanks to a brace by Scott McTominay, who entered the field only in the 87th minute.

For many football fans, this Manchester United comeback reminded them of the incredible 1999 UEFA Champions League final when the Red Devils clinched victory against Bayern Munich with a score of 2-1 in the dying minutes of the game.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned player ratings. The standout player was the two-goal hero McTominay (8.0). Additionally, high ratings were awarded to Dalot, Maguire, and Fernandes.

WhoScored ratings for the match Manchester United vs. Brentford - 2:1