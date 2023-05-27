Declan Rice has chosen a new club

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is considering a move to Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mirror, the young player wants to test his strength at a top APL club.

It was previously reported that Arsenal are interested in acquiring Rice in the summer transfer window.

In addition to the Canaries, Bayern and Manchester United have their sights on the player.

This season, Rice has played 48 games in which he scored five goals and gave four assists.