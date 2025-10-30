Decided to stay in Catalonia! Eric García chooses to extend contract with Barcelona

Tottenham and Chelsea were keen to sign the player

Spanish defender Eric García will remain at Barcelona. The player has decided to extend his contract with the club, despite strong interest from English sides Tottenham and Chelsea.

Details: According to TBR Football, García has agreed to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants, and both English clubs have already been informed. The defender has become a key figure in Hansi Flick’s system—the German head coach trusts him in the starting lineup and now prefers the Spaniard over Ronald Araújo, who is finding himself on the bench more often.

This season, the 24-year-old García has made 13 appearances for Barcelona. His consistent performances convinced the club’s management to keep him, as his previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2026.

