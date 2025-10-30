Decided to stay in Catalonia! Eric García chooses to extend contract with Barcelona
Spanish defender Eric García will remain at Barcelona. The player has decided to extend his contract with the club, despite strong interest from English sides Tottenham and Chelsea.
Details: According to TBR Football, García has agreed to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants, and both English clubs have already been informed. The defender has become a key figure in Hansi Flick’s system—the German head coach trusts him in the starting lineup and now prefers the Spaniard over Ronald Araújo, who is finding himself on the bench more often.
- See also: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025
This season, the 24-year-old García has made 13 appearances for Barcelona. His consistent performances convinced the club’s management to keep him, as his previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2026.
Reminder: Joan García is close to returning to the pitch.