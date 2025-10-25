ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time

Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time

César Soto named as the main referee for El Clásico.
Football news Today, 10:56
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time Photo: x.com/forblaugrana

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has officially announced that César Soto will officiate the upcoming El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The match is set to take place on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, with kick-off scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time. Javier Iglesias will be in charge of the VAR system.

This will be Soto's first time refereeing El Clásico on the pitch, although he previously worked as a video assistant in a similar fixture back in April 2024, when Real clinched a 3-2 victory. This season, it's his debut officiating a match involving either team as the main referee.

At 45, César Soto is one of Spain's most seasoned referees. By profession, he is a teacher, but for many years he has dedicated himself entirely to officiating. Throughout his career, Soto has overseen 20 Real Madrid matches in La Liga — with the team recording 12 wins, six draws, and two defeats under his watch. He's crossed paths with Barcelona 13 times: five wins, three draws, and five losses.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
"In the last five years we've won two Champions Leagues, and they've won none in the last ten" – Mbappé stirs the pot ahead of El Clásico Football news Today, 12:47 "In the last five years we've won two Champions Leagues, and they've won none in the last ten" – Mbappé stirs the pot ahead of El Clásico
Fears confirmed: how long Raphinha will be sidelined due to injury Football news Today, 12:09 Fears confirmed: how long Raphinha will be sidelined due to injury
"These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real Football news Today, 11:28 "These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real
Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona Football news Today, 10:23 Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona
He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu Football news Today, 09:23 He angered everyone. Real Madrid fans plan protest against Lamine Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu
Good news for Barcelona. Koundé ready to play against Real Football news Today, 09:21 Good news for Barcelona. Koundé ready to play against Real
Related Team News
Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 08:55 "What matters to us is what happens on the pitch," – Xabi Alonso on Lamine Yamal's comments ahead of El Clásico
Marcus Rashford Transfer news Today, 04:50 Impressed with his performance! Marcus Rashford set to become a permanent Barcelona player
“Come back stronger.” Rafinha’s wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband Football news Yesterday, 16:12 “Come back stronger.” Raphinha's wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband
Full focus mode: Mbappé and Vinícius refuse to accept a fifth straight loss to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 11:50 Full focus mode: Mbappé and Vinícius refuse to accept a fifth straight loss to Barcelona
Relations between Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez have broken down Football news Yesterday, 11:19 Relations between Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez have broken down
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores