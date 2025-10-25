Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time

César Soto named as the main referee for El Clásico.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has officially announced that César Soto will officiate the upcoming El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The match is set to take place on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, with kick-off scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time. Javier Iglesias will be in charge of the VAR system.

This will be Soto's first time refereeing El Clásico on the pitch, although he previously worked as a video assistant in a similar fixture back in April 2024, when Real clinched a 3-2 victory. This season, it's his debut officiating a match involving either team as the main referee.

At 45, César Soto is one of Spain's most seasoned referees. By profession, he is a teacher, but for many years he has dedicated himself entirely to officiating. Throughout his career, Soto has overseen 20 Real Madrid matches in La Liga — with the team recording 12 wins, six draws, and two defeats under his watch. He's crossed paths with Barcelona 13 times: five wins, three draws, and five losses.