RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Deal with the devil! Betis reach agreement with Manchester United regarding Antony

Deal with the devil! Betis reach agreement with Manchester United regarding Antony

One step closer to the dream.
Football news Today, 03:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Antoni in the Real Betis line-up Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The deal is on the verge of completion.

Details: According to The Telegraph, 25-year-old Manchester United winger Antony is close to returning to Real Betis, where he spent the last half-season on loan.

Reports indicate that Betis will initially take the Brazilian on loan for a season, with an option to make the move permanent already included in the agreement.

At this stage, both parties are ironing out the final details of the agreement, after which the official transfer procedures will begin. Previously, there were reports of interest from several of Europe's football giants, but the player himself has stated his desire to join Betis.

In 26 appearances for Betis, Antony scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists, establishing himself as one of the attacking line's key figures.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 35 million euros.

Reminder: Højlund attended Milan's match! Is the player considering a move to Italy?

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Real Betis Real Betis Schedule Real Betis News Real Betis Transfers
Related Team News
Amorim admits Manchester United are not ready for European competition Football news Yesterday, 10:14 Amorim admits Manchester United are not ready for European competition
Victor Lindelöf in the Manchester United squad Football news Yesterday, 05:38 Unexpected! Fiorentina looking to sign Victor Lindelöf
Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:10 Glory hunter. Fury says he no longer supports Manchester United
The Højlund saga nears its end: Napoli close to loan deal for Danish striker Football news Yesterday, 04:08 The Højlund saga nears its end: Napoli close to securing Danish striker on loan
Lenny Yoro at Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 03:45 A major setback for the Red Devils: the absurd stats of Leny Yoro
McTominay persuades his former Man United teammate to join Napoli Football news 25 aug 2025, 10:12 McTominay persuades his former Man United teammate to join Napoli
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores