Deal with the devil! Betis reach agreement with Manchester United regarding Antony

The deal is on the verge of completion.

Details: According to The Telegraph, 25-year-old Manchester United winger Antony is close to returning to Real Betis, where he spent the last half-season on loan.

Reports indicate that Betis will initially take the Brazilian on loan for a season, with an option to make the move permanent already included in the agreement.

At this stage, both parties are ironing out the final details of the agreement, after which the official transfer procedures will begin. Previously, there were reports of interest from several of Europe's football giants, but the player himself has stated his desire to join Betis.

In 26 appearances for Betis, Antony scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists, establishing himself as one of the attacking line's key figures.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 35 million euros.

