Deadly weapon! Nike and Haaland unveil new boots

The Norwegian star shines not only on the football pitch.

Details: Today, Nike unveiled the first-ever signature boots for Erling Haaland, named the Nike Phantom 6 Player Edition.

The boots stand out for their lightness, and the yellow, blue, and red colors add a vibrant and fresh touch.

Nike highlights the lightweight construction and comfort of the new boots, claiming they are literally built for scoring goals.

The new boots are set to hit store shelves very soon.

Last season was a stellar one for Haaland: he netted 34 goals in 48 matches, delivered 5 assists, and finished third in the Premier League top scorers’ chart.

