Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours

Football news Today, 05:31
Today is the last day of the transfer window in Europe's top leagues. Clubs have less than a day to complete their squad. Dailysports in this news will report on all the most important official transitions and the loudest rumors. Don't forget to refresh the page periodically to get all the latest information.

Where does the transfer window close today?

  • English Premier League
  • Spanish La Liga
  • Serie A of Italy
  • German Bundesliga
  • Ligue 1 of France
  • Eredivisie of Netherlands
  • League of Portugal
  • Scottish Premier League
  • Ukrainian Premier League

Time - SET

ONLINE TRANSFER WINDOW

13:28 Manchester United have completed the transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Fenerbahce will receive 7 million euros for him.

13:03 Wolverhampton sold Matheus Nunez to Manchester City. The deal amounted to 62 million euros.

12:48 Chelsea confirm the signing of Cole Palmer. Man City will receive 52 million euros for the 21-year-old player.

12:25 Legendary Leonardo Bonucci will continue his career at Union Berlin. The contract is signed until the summer of 2024.

12:15 Arsenal released Nuno Tavares. Now he will play for Nottingham Forrest on loan.

12:00 Man City midfielder Dommie Doyle is on loan to Wolves. After the loan, the Wolves can buy the 21-year-old for 4.3 million pounds.

