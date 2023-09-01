Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours

Today is the last day of the transfer window in Europe's top leagues. Clubs have less than a day to complete their squad. Dailysports in this news will report on all the most important official transitions and the loudest rumors. Don't forget to refresh the page periodically to get all the latest information.

Where does the transfer window close today?

English Premier League

Spanish La Liga

Serie A of Italy

German Bundesliga

Ligue 1 of France

Eredivisie of Netherlands

League of Portugal

Scottish Premier League

Ukrainian Premier League

13:28 Manchester United have completed the transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Fenerbahce will receive 7 million euros for him.

13:03 Wolverhampton sold Matheus Nunez to Manchester City. The deal amounted to 62 million euros.

12:48 Chelsea confirm the signing of Cole Palmer. Man City will receive 52 million euros for the 21-year-old player.

12:25 Legendary Leonardo Bonucci will continue his career at Union Berlin. The contract is signed until the summer of 2024.

12:15 Arsenal released Nuno Tavares. Now he will play for Nottingham Forrest on loan.

12:00 Man City midfielder Dommie Doyle is on loan to Wolves. After the loan, the Wolves can buy the 21-year-old for 4.3 million pounds.