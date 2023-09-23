De Roon gave an unexpected reason for his substitution in the Europa League match

On Thursday, Atalanta hosted Polish Rakow as part of the group stage of the Europa League. Gian Piero Gasperini's team won this match, and during the match itself an interesting episode occurred with the participation of Bergamasco player Martin de Roone.

In the 62nd minute, the Dutchman was replaced and he immediately left the field very quickly.

After the match, the player himself posted his heat map on social networks, which shows that he spent a lot of time at one point, but outside the field. The football player designated it as a toilet.

De Roon has been playing for Atalanta since 2017. During this time, he played 277 games, in which he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists.

Let us remind you that his team will play the next match tomorrow, when they will compete with Cagliari in Serie A.