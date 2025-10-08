ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news De la Fuente's headache: Dean Huijsen leaves Spain squad due to injury

De la Fuente's headache: Dean Huijsen leaves Spain squad due to injury

A blow for the Spanish national team.
Football news Today, 06:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
De la Fuente's headache: Dean Huijsen leaves Spain squad due to injury Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Modern football puts an immense strain on players.

Details: Today it was revealed that 20-year-old Spanish defender Dean Huijsen of Real Madrid will not be available for Spain’s next two matches due to muscle fatigue.

It is reported that Huijsen will return to Real Madrid, where the club’s medical staff will conduct tests and assess his condition and readiness for upcoming games. The centre-back is expected to recover within two weeks.

The Spanish national team will play their group stage matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria. The match against Georgia is scheduled for October 11, while the clash with Bulgaria will take place on October 14.

At the moment, De la Fuente’s side tops the group with six points from two matches, boasting nine goals scored and none conceded.

Reminder: "He should be more empathetic towards me" - Luis de la Fuente responds to Hansi Flick's criticism

Related teams and leagues
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Georgia Georgia Schedule Georgia News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
Related Team News
Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga Football news Today, 03:26 Everything is coming together! Fermín López returns after injury
Rodri to miss Spain call-up due to injury Football news 06 oct 2025, 03:12 Rodri to miss Spain call-up due to injury
New conflict? Barcelona outraged by De la Fuente's decision on Yamal Football news 04 oct 2025, 16:02 New conflict? Barcelona outraged by De la Fuente's decision on Yamal
"He should be more empathetic towards me" - Luis de la Fuente responds to Hansi Flick's criticism Football news 03 oct 2025, 08:33 "He should be more empathetic towards me" - Luis de la Fuente responds to Hansi Flick's criticism
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga Football news 03 oct 2025, 06:04 It's business! Lamine Yamal registers his signature celebration as a personal brand
Related Tournament News
Gianluigi Buffon of Italy looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 Football news 06 oct 2025, 13:54 "Italy is 90% through to the World Cup." – Gianluigi Buffon
Memphis Depay of Corinthians reacts during a Brasileirao 2025 match between Corinthians Football news 06 oct 2025, 11:35 Theft! Netherlands national team loses Memphis Depay due to stolen passport
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores