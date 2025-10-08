De la Fuente's headache: Dean Huijsen leaves Spain squad due to injury

A blow for the Spanish national team.

Modern football puts an immense strain on players.

Details: Today it was revealed that 20-year-old Spanish defender Dean Huijsen of Real Madrid will not be available for Spain’s next two matches due to muscle fatigue.

It is reported that Huijsen will return to Real Madrid, where the club’s medical staff will conduct tests and assess his condition and readiness for upcoming games. The centre-back is expected to recover within two weeks.

The Spanish national team will play their group stage matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria. The match against Georgia is scheduled for October 11, while the clash with Bulgaria will take place on October 14.

At the moment, De la Fuente’s side tops the group with six points from two matches, boasting nine goals scored and none conceded.

🚨 Dean Huijsen suffers muscle fatigue and can’t be available to play for Spain in the next two games.



Real Madrid staff will assess the centre back with injury seen as not long/serious one — could be a matter of 1/2 weeks waiting for tests. pic.twitter.com/W7CihXeJFf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2025

