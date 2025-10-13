Continuous setbacks! Ferran Torres ruled out of Spain squad

Excessive workload takes its toll.

The forward will be unavailable to help his team in the upcoming match.

Details: Today it was announced that 25-year-old Barcelona and Spain striker Ferran Torres will miss tomorrow’s match against Bulgaria due to severe fatigue.

Reports indicate that the player has been diagnosed with muscle overload in his left leg, though there is no traumatic injury.

Yesterday, Torres played against Georgia, missing a penalty in the 29th minute. After the match, he complained of significant exhaustion, and the medical staff diagnosed muscle overload due to intense workloads over a short period.

Torres has made 51 appearances for the Spanish national team, scoring 22 goals and providing 5 assists.

Tomorrow, Spain will face Bulgaria in Group E of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers.

❗𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦



Medical tests have confirmed that Ferran Torres has an overload in the hamstring muscles of his left leg, with no associated injury.



The player is not sidelined and will follow a specific treatment plan. pic.twitter.com/5pFIDiJf9d — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2025

