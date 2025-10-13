ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Continuous setbacks! Ferran Torres ruled out of Spain squad

Continuous setbacks! Ferran Torres ruled out of Spain squad

Excessive workload takes its toll.
Football news Today, 09:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ferran Torres of Spain misses a penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Spain and Georgia. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

The forward will be unavailable to help his team in the upcoming match.

Details: Today it was announced that 25-year-old Barcelona and Spain striker Ferran Torres will miss tomorrow’s match against Bulgaria due to severe fatigue.

Reports indicate that the player has been diagnosed with muscle overload in his left leg, though there is no traumatic injury.

Yesterday, Torres played against Georgia, missing a penalty in the 29th minute. After the match, he complained of significant exhaustion, and the medical staff diagnosed muscle overload due to intense workloads over a short period.

Torres has made 51 appearances for the Spanish national team, scoring 22 goals and providing 5 assists.

Tomorrow, Spain will face Bulgaria in Group E of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers.

Reminder: Dani Olmo officially leaves Spain’s national team camp due to injury

