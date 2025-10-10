Loss! Dani Olmo will not help Spain in the upcoming match

Another setback for the Spanish national team.

The player was unable to finish the training session.

Details: According to DiarioSport, 27-year-old attacking midfielder for Spain and Barcelona, Dani Olmo, left today’s national team training due to a calf muscle injury.

This means Olmo will miss tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia, which will take place at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Currently, Spain sits top of Group E, ahead of Georgia, Turkey, and Bulgaria.

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Dean Huijsen will also miss the upcoming matches.

