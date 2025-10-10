Dani Olmo officially leaves Spain’s national team camp due to injury

La Roja to play without their midfielder.

Spain are set to play two World Cup qualifying matches, but they will have to do so without one of their key players — Dani Olmo.

Details: As officially announced by the national team’s press service, the Barcelona midfielder has left the squad. Olmo arrived at camp suffering from muscle fatigue, and although there was initial optimism about his recovery, further medical tests revealed that he is still carrying an injury.

The midfielder is returning to Barcelona and will miss Spain’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. La Roja are scheduled to face Georgia on Saturday, October 11, followed by a clash with Bulgaria on Tuesday, October 14.

Additionally, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Dean Huijsen will also miss the upcoming fixtures.

