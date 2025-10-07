ES ES FR FR
Somalia vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Somalia vs Algeria prediction https://x.com/AlgerianFooty
Somalia Somalia
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 09 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Algeria Algeria
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 9, 2025, the ninth round of African World Cup qualifying will see Somalia take on Algeria. The match will be played on neutral ground since Somalia does not have a stadium that meets FIFA requirements.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Somalia are winless in their last 25 matches.
  • Somalia's last victory came in December 2019 against Burundi.
  • Algeria have lost only 2 of their last 10 games.
  • The teams have met only once before, in 2023, when Algeria won 3-1.
  • Somalia sit at the bottom of their group.
  • Somalia have conceded 16 goals in 8 matches.
  • Algeria have scored 19 goals in 8 matches.

Match preview:

Algeria enter this clash as the clear favorites. The "Desert Foxes" boast a deep squad featuring top-level players from European leagues. Their qualifying campaign has been marked by consistent performances, and they are firmly on track for World Cup qualification.

Somalia, meanwhile, are the group's typical underdogs. The team aims to play with discipline, but the gulf in class compared to Africa's elite is stark. For the hosts, this encounter is above all a chance to gain experience and showcase their resilience.

Expect Algeria to push for an early decision in the first half, while Somalia will likely focus on defense and try to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable lineups:

  • Somalia: Jama, Abdi, Omar, Abu Bakr, Farah, Omar, Bwana, Musse, Sharif, Habib, Saad.
  • Algeria: Gendu, Atal, Mandi, Tougai, Hadjam, Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Chaïbi, Mahrez, Benrahma, Amoura.

Somalia vs Algeria prediction:

Algeria hold a clear edge in quality and possess formidable attacking firepower. Against weaker opponents, they tend to play at a high tempo and keep pressing until the final whistle. It's unlikely that Somalia will be able to withstand the pressure for the full 90 minutes, so a lopsided scoreline is very possible. The optimal prediction — total goals in the match over 4.

