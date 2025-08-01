Davies returns to training after severe injury in March

Back in March, Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies suffered a serious injury while playing for the Canadian national team. After four long months of recovery, he has finally returned to the pitch—and the man himself couldn't be happier.

Details: The Canadian admitted he has already started some running drills, but is well aware that he needs to take things step by step.

Quote: “At first, I tried running slowly, but the coach told me to pick up the pace. That made me happy. But I know I need to take it one step at a time. I feel good. At first, I could only walk, and now I can jog a bit again—it’s a completely different feeling. I’m someone who loves to sprint, but I know I have to be patient,” Davies told the club media.

Reminder: The injury even sparked a dispute between Bayern and the Canadian federation, as the club accused the federation of negligence.