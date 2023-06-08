David De Gea rejected a super offer in order to stay with Manchester United
Football news Today, 13:30
Photo: Instagram David De Gea / Author unknown
Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has rejected a multi-million offer from Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mail.
According to the source, the goalkeeper wants to stay with Manchester United, despite the club planning to significantly reduce his salary, which is currently around 23 million euros per year. The Spaniard intends to fight for a place in the starting lineup, although the team's head coach, Erik ten Hag, is not ready to guarantee him a spot in the goal.
In the current season, the 32-year-old De Gea has played 58 matches in all competitions for Manchester United and conceded 61 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.
