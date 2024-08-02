Dani Olmo is one step away from a move to his childhood club

Barcelona has faced a setback in negotiations for Nico Williams but will still sign one of the Euro 2024 heroes.

According to Nicolo Schira, Barcelona is on the verge of completing the transfer of Dani Olmo. The club has fully agreed on all contractual terms with the player and his agent. The only remaining step is to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, which demands €60 million, a sum Barcelona is willing to pay.

It is reported that the official announcement will be made next week.

In Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, Dani Olmo scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists.

Olmo, a Barcelona youth product, joined Dinamo Zagreb's academy at the age of 16. In January 2020, he transferred to RB Leipzig, where he played 148 matches, scoring 29 goals and providing 34 assists.