Crystal Palace ready to take legal action for European competitions even if Lausanne ruling is unfavorable

A recent political decision could play a key role.
Football news Today, 07:45
Today, August 8, is judgment day for Crystal Palace as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, will hold a hearing on the Eagles’ exclusion from the Europa League. But the FA Cup holders are prepared to go through every possible legal channel to defend their case.

Details: According to The Times, the club may file a lawsuit in EU courts, seeking compensation. This move was made possible after a recent European court ruling that requires the Court of Arbitration for Sport to provide broader opportunities for appeals.

The core issue is the significant difference in prize money between the Europa League and the Conference League. Taking this into account, the club could have earned up to £20 million more in the Europa League compared to the Conference League.

Reminder: After the play-off draw for the third-tier European competition, Crystal Palace removed all references to the tournament from their website, not even providing information about their upcoming opponents.

