Crystal Palace manager comments on Guehi’s mindset after failed Liverpool transfer

Is everything alright with the player?
Football news Today, 13:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On the final day of the transfer window, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi came close to joining Liverpool, but the move collapsed at the last moment. Ahead of the upcoming clash with the Reds, his manager was asked about the situation.

Details: At the pre-match press conference, Oliver Glasner assured that Guehi is in good spirits. Yes, he was a little disappointed, but in the end everything is fine — he wants to stay at Crystal Palace and continue playing for the club.

Quote: “Of course, Marc was a little disappointed after the Liverpool saga… but then he said: no, it’s all good, I like being here, I like the team, I like the staff, I like Crystal Palace. I’m a South London boy, and I will give everything,” Glasner stated.

The match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will take place on Saturday, September 27, with kick-off at 16:00 CET.

Reminder: Chelsea are pushing to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on free transfers.

