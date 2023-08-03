RU RU
Football news Today, 13:15
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs

In the 3rd round match of the Arab Club Champions Cup, Saudi Arabian club "Al-Nassr" played a draw against "Zamalek" from Egypt with a score of 1-1. The match took place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the beginning of the second half, Zamalek took the lead with a penalty goal scored by Zizo. However, towards the end of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo saved Al-Nassr from defeat with his goal.

With this draw, "Al-Nassr" accumulated five points and finished in the second place in Group C standings. As a result, the club from Riyadh advanced to the quarter-finals. "Zamalek", with four points, secured the third place in the group and concluded their participation in the tournament.

"Zamalek" Egypt - "Al-Nassr" Saudi Arabia - 1:1 (0:0, 1:1)
Goals: 1:0 - Zizo (53, penalty), 1:1 - Ronaldo (87).

Al-Nasr: Al-Aqidi, Al-Ghanam, Lajami, Madou (Al-Amri, 46), Telles (Konan, 64), Brozovich, Fofana (Al-Hassan, 92), Aleva (Mane, 46), Gharib (Al-Sulaihim, 64), Talisca, Ronaldo.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, it's worth noting that the 38-year-old forward scored a goal in two consecutive matches. Prior to that, he had a streak of five matches without scoring.

