Cristiano Ronaldo's club announces new head coach

The press office of Al-Nassr, the club for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, announced on their official website the appointment of Luis Castro as the head coach.

The Portuguese coach has signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian club that will be valid until the summer of 2025.

The 61-year-old Castro previously coached Portuguese clubs such as Penafiel, Porto, Rio Ave, Chaves, and Vitoria Guimaraes, as well as Donetsk's Shakhtar, Qatar's Al-Duhail, and Brazil's Botafogo. Castro became the champion of Ukraine in the 2019/2020 season and also won the Qatar Emir Cup in 2022.

Al-Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Arabian league table last season. As a result, the club from Riyadh earned the right to compete in the qualifying round of the AFC Champions League.

It is worth noting that 38-year-old Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in November 2022 as a free agent. He has played a total of 19 matches for the Saudi club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.