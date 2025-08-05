RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo shares new personal photo from Al-Nassr preseason

Cristiano Ronaldo shares new personal photo from Al-Nassr preseason

The Portuguese star gears up for the upcoming season
Football news Today, 05:02
Ileana Sanchez
Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly match with Toulouse in Austria Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for the start of the new season alongside his club. The Portuguese forward shared a new photo from his preseason preparations on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in Al-Nassr’s training kit, captioning it with a succinct “👊🏽” emoji, signaling that the hard work is in full swing.

It’s worth noting that part of the Saudi club’s preparation took place in Austria, but the team left earlier than planned due to unfavorable weather conditions. Al-Nassr is currently in Ronaldo’s homeland, Portugal, where on August 7 they are set to play their next friendly match—against Rio Ave.

Earlier, the Saudi side faced French club Toulouse, securing a 2-1 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the goals in that match.

As a reminder, a few months ago the Portuguese star extended his contract with Al-Nassr, which will keep him at the club for another two years. In addition, Ronaldo became a co-owner of the club, acquiring a 15% stake.

