Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick goal for Al-Nassr

In the 10th round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr hosted Damak. In the first half, the guests were more active, resulting in a goal scored in stoppage time. Nkudu was the one who scored from Stancu's pass.

In the second half, Al-Nassr came out with double motivation and deservedly achieved a comeback victory. First, Anderson Talisca expertly executed a free-kick, and a few minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo also scored from a free-kick.

It's worth noting that this was Ronaldo's first free-kick goal in Al-Nassr's jersey. Additionally, this goal marked Ronaldo's 11th goal in 9 Pro League matches.

Al-Nasr - Damak - 2:1

Goals: 0:1 - Nkudu 45+2, 1:1 - Talisca 53, 2:1 - Ronaldo 57

This victory allows Cristiano's team to secure the third position in the league table. They are now 4 points behind the league leaders, Al-Hilal.