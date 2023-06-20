Cristiano Ronaldo played a historic match for Portugal

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr has played his 200th match for the Portugal national team.

The forward reached this milestone in a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship against the Iceland national team. This achievement is considered a world record. However, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the record holder is Malaysian national team player Soh Chin Ann, who played 219 matches, although 24 matches are not officially recognized.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo has been representing the Portugal national team since 2003. He has scored 122 goals and provided 43 assists for the national team.