Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup

В the final match of the Arab Champions Cup, "Al-Nassr" from Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over the Saudi club "Al-Hilal" in extra time with a score of 2:1. Thus, the club, for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, became the tournament's winner.

At the beginning of the second half, the Brazilian Michael opened the score. In the 71st minute, "Al-Nassr" was reduced to ten players due to the expulsion of Abdulilah Al-Amri. In the 74th minute, Ronaldo equalized the score. In extra time, Ronaldo scored the winning goal, completing a brace.

"Al-Hilal" Saudi Arabia - "Al-Nassr" Saudi Arabia - 1:2 (0:0, 1:1, 0:1, 0:0)

Goals: 1:0 - Michael (51), 1:1 - Ronaldo (74), 1:2 - Ronaldo (98).

Red card: Al-Amri (71).

"Al-Hilal": Al-Owaiss, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Shahrani (Al-Buraik, 83), Koulbaly (Al-Jafali, 83), Kanno, Naveh, Michael (Al-Hamdani, 91), Al-Dosari, Milinković-Savić, Malcolm.

"Al-Nassr": Al-Akidi, Al-Ganam, Lajami (Al-Fatil, 80), Al-Amri, Alex Telles, Al-Haybari (Konan, 80), Marcelo Brozović, Seko Fofana, Talisca (Garib, 91), Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo.