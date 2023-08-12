RU RU
Main News Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup

Football news Today, 13:55
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter/Author Unknown

В the final match of the Arab Champions Cup, "Al-Nassr" from Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over the Saudi club "Al-Hilal" in extra time with a score of 2:1. Thus, the club, for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, became the tournament's winner.

At the beginning of the second half, the Brazilian Michael opened the score. In the 71st minute, "Al-Nassr" was reduced to ten players due to the expulsion of Abdulilah Al-Amri. In the 74th minute, Ronaldo equalized the score. In extra time, Ronaldo scored the winning goal, completing a brace.

"Al-Hilal" Saudi Arabia - "Al-Nassr" Saudi Arabia - 1:2 (0:0, 1:1, 0:1, 0:0)
Goals: 1:0 - Michael (51), 1:1 - Ronaldo (74), 1:2 - Ronaldo (98).

Red card: Al-Amri (71).

"Al-Hilal": Al-Owaiss, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Shahrani (Al-Buraik, 83), Koulbaly (Al-Jafali, 83), Kanno, Naveh, Michael (Al-Hamdani, 91), Al-Dosari, Milinković-Savić, Malcolm.

"Al-Nassr": Al-Akidi, Al-Ganam, Lajami (Al-Fatil, 80), Al-Amri, Alex Telles, Al-Haybari (Konan, 80), Marcelo Brozović, Seko Fofana, Talisca (Garib, 91), Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Al Hilal Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
PSG complete transfer of Barcelona star: Mbappé is a replacement Football news Today, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Today, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news 10 aug 2023, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:03 "Brighton" defeated the newcomer to the Premier League in the match of the 1st round Football news Today, 13:55 Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup Football news Today, 13:50 27 goals: Bundesliga clubs annihilate rivals in German Cup Football news Today, 13:39 "Marseille" won a strong-willed victory in the 1st round of Ligue 1 Football news Today, 13:31 Ukrainian Dovbik saved Girona from defeat in the match of the 1st round of La Liga Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Today, 07:00 Chelsea manager hints at new transfer Football news Today, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star Football news Today, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United are in no hurry to kick out the scandalous player
Sport Predictions
Football 13 aug 2023 Nantes vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Celta vs Osasuna predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Villarreal vs Betis predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Getafe vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Fortaleza vs Santos predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Cadiz vs Alaves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023