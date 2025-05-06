Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. receives first call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the eldest son of the global football legend, has taken another significant step in his budding football career.
Details: Today, Cristiano Ronaldo's son received his first-ever call-up to the Portugal U-15 national team.
He will represent the team at the friendly Vlatko Marković Memorial Tournament, an annual event held in Croatia. In the group stage, Portugal U-15 will face England, Greece, and Japan.
Looking ahead, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. aspires to represent Portugal at the senior level, just like his father, although he is also eligible to play for other national teams.
Reminder: Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a heartfelt message to his mother on Mother's Day.
