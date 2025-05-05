Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message

Cristiano Ronaldo never misses a chance to show his deep love and strong bond with his mother, and Mother’s Day was no exception. The football superstar posted an emotional tribute on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo shared childhood and recent photos with his mother, Dolores, along with a family snapshot featuring Georgina and all their children—making it clear he was also celebrating his beloved partner, who is a mother herself.

The Portuguese icon captioned the photos with touching words: “Every day is hers, but today especially. Happy Mother’s Day,” adding a heart emoji.

It’s worth recalling that just last week, Ronaldo and Al Nassr suffered a painful defeat to Japan’s Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League semifinal, leaving the Portuguese star without a trophy in Saudi Arabia once again. Meanwhile, another Saudi club, Al-Ahli Jeddah, went on to clinch the title by overcoming Kawasaki in the final.

This season, Ronaldo has featured in 38 matches for Al Nassr across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 4 assists.