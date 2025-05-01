Georgina Rodríguez supports Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr's AFC Champions League semi-final exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez has shown her support for her fiancé during this difficult period. She reposted the Portuguese star’s Instagram story following Al Nassr’s semi-final clash against Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League.

Georgina shared Ronaldo’s post, in which he reacted to his club’s defeat, and accompanied it with a heart emoji—demonstrating her unwavering support for her beloved.

It’s worth noting that in his post, Cristiano thanked Al Nassr fans for their tremendous support and expressed pride in his teammates, who gave everything on the pitch.

As a reminder, Al Nassr once again failed to secure AFC Champions League glory, this time being eliminated in the semi-finals by Japan’s Kawasaki. Once again, the Portuguese legend is left without the trophy.

Since his move to Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to win just one trophy with Al Nassr—the Arab Club Champions Cup, which they claimed in August 2023.