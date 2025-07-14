Cristian Mosquera moves from Valencia to Arsenal

Arsenal continues to bolster its squad ahead of the upcoming season and has agreed on the transfer of yet another player.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Valencia defender Cristian Mosquera is set to join Arsenal. The London club will pay €15 million plus add-ons for the transfer. The player has signed a long-term contract, with the medical scheduled for the end of this week.

Additionally, Sporting president Frederico Varandas commented on the tense situation involving striker Viktor Gyökeres, who refused to train with the team, breaching the terms of his contract.

Reminder: Leandro Trossard is already on the verge of joining Turkish side Fenerbahçe. The 30-year-old winger has agreed personal terms with the Turkish club, and Arsenal has given the green light for the Belgian's transfer.