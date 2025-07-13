Heavy fine and apologies. Sporting president comments on Gyökeres' actions

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has commented on the controversial situation involving striker Viktor Gyökeres, who refused to train with the team, breaching the terms of his contract.

In an interview with Lusa, Varandas confirmed that the Swede is already facing disciplinary action. The club's management intends to take strict measures and has no plans to make concessions.

If Arsenal are not ready to pay a fair market price for Viktor, that’s fine with us—he’ll stay for another three years. Those who came up with this move and think they can put pressure on me are mistaken. On the contrary, they’re only making the player’s departure more difficult. No footballer can put themselves above the interests of the club.

We’re staying calm. Everything will be resolved by the end of the transfer window: with a heavy fine and a public apology to his teammates," the president stated.

As a reminder, the Swedish forward refused to train with the team and did not join the pre-season training camp, expressing his dissatisfaction and strong desire to leave the club.