Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team

Goalkeeper André Onana of "Manchester United" has returned to the Cameroon national team, as announced on the official Twitter account of the Cameroon Football Federation.

The goalkeeper has been included in the national team squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Burundi national team. The match is scheduled for September 12.

Recall that Onana left the Cameroon national team in December 2022. The reason for this was a conflict between the goalkeeper and the head coach of the Cameroon national team, Rigobert Song. The goalkeeper criticized the coach's tactics during the 2022 World Cup matches and left the team's camp on his own.

The 27-year-old Onana has been representing the Cameroon national team since 2016. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Cameroonian national team, conceding 29 goals and receiving five yellow cards. He kept clean sheets in 14 matches.

Onana has been playing for "Manchester United" since the summer of 2023. He joined the English club from "Inter" in Italy. The transfer fee amounted to €52.5 million. He has played a total of three matches for the Manchester United and conceded four goals. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.