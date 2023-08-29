RU RU NG NG
Main News Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team

Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team

Football news Today, 15:20
Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team Photo: Instagram Andre Onana / Author unknown

Goalkeeper André Onana of "Manchester United" has returned to the Cameroon national team, as announced on the official Twitter account of the Cameroon Football Federation.

The goalkeeper has been included in the national team squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Burundi national team. The match is scheduled for September 12.

Recall that Onana left the Cameroon national team in December 2022. The reason for this was a conflict between the goalkeeper and the head coach of the Cameroon national team, Rigobert Song. The goalkeeper criticized the coach's tactics during the 2022 World Cup matches and left the team's camp on his own.

The 27-year-old Onana has been representing the Cameroon national team since 2016. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Cameroonian national team, conceding 29 goals and receiving five yellow cards. He kept clean sheets in 14 matches.

Onana has been playing for "Manchester United" since the summer of 2023. He joined the English club from "Inter" in Italy. The transfer fee amounted to €52.5 million. He has played a total of three matches for the Manchester United and conceded four goals. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Cameroon Premier League England
Popular news
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Yesterday, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news 27 aug 2023, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:20 Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team Football news Today, 14:50 Fulham announces signing of Belgian defender Football news Today, 14:20 Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder Football news Today, 13:51 Ukrainian Mudryk will miss another Chelsea match Football news Today, 13:24 Manchester United may buy leader Tottenham Hotspur Football news Today, 09:30 UEFA Champions League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeds and how to watch? Football news Today, 07:58 FIFA wants to ban Rubiales from football for 15 years Football news Today, 07:00 Real Madrid have issued a statement regarding Vinicius' injury Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern target Chelsea defender Football news Today, 05:31 Guardiola is a candidate to the head coach of the English national team
Sport Predictions
Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023