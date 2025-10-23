Controversial debut goal Saleng for Orbit College. The symbolic team of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Pirates star making headlines once again

The South African Betway Premiership saw its tenth round of fixtures played from October 17 to 22. The matches stretched over nearly a week and delivered a real football spectacle.

Following Bafana Bafana’s historic World Cup qualification, club football resumed on Friday with a clash between Richards Bay and Orbit College, where Saleng netted his first goal of the season.

The following day, Magesi secured their second consecutive win, while AmaZulu triumphed in the Durban City derby. Sunday saw Marumo Gallants celebrate a victory. The round concluded on Wednesday, October 22: Kaizer Chiefs and Sivelele played out a draw, Orlando Pirates claimed another win, and Stellenbosch along with Golden Arrows produced a high-scoring seven-goal thriller.

The fixture between Sekhukhune and Mamelodi has been postponed to a later date.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of the week for matchday ten of the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Sabelo Nkomo (Orbit College)

Nkomo missed the opening stretch of the season and only took his place between the sticks for Orbit College a month ago. The keeper was pivotal in earning a crucial win in the battle for survival. He recorded 6 saves, commanded his area confidently, and completed 40% of his long passes.

Centre-back: Eroine Agnikoi (Marumo Gallants)

The young Ivorian defender joined Marumo just two weeks ago, and in his debut for the Gallants against Chippa United, he delivered a solid defensive display. The 19-year-old capped off his performance by heading in a stoppage-time winner from a corner for his new club.

Agnikoi Eroine of Marumo Gallants is the #BetwayPrem man of the match #ThamiSoccer pic.twitter.com/yLwC1n7qVv — ThamiSoccer (@ThamiSoccer) October 20, 2025

Centre-back: Taariq Fielies (AmaZulu)

The 33-year-old was a rock at the back against Durban City, not only shutting down attacks but also netting the match-winner just before the final whistle. Along with delivering the derby-winning strike for AmaZulu, Fielies made 1 interception, 1 tackle, and cleared the ball 5 times.

Centre-back: Lehlegonolo Mokone (Magesi)

Mokone started the season on the bench but has since fought his way into the Magesi starting eleven. Against TS Galaxy, he dominated in the air and drew his side level in the 71st minute with a powerful header from a corner.

Central midfielder: Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)

Moremi put in another strong shift for Orlando in this campaign. Tshepang was constantly threatening the opposition goal, was lively in build-up play, scored the winner, and missed another great chance. Notably, Moremi now boasts 6 goals this season.

See also: Pirates coach sends a message to his players

Central midfielder: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

Maswanganyi put on a show against Polokwane, driving the Pirates’ attack forward. He didn’t manage to score his fourth goal of the season but created a big chance, took two shots, and made three key passes.

Central midfielder: Andre de Jong (Stellenbosch)

The 28-year-old New Zealand international produced a stellar performance against Golden Arrows. De Jong was everywhere, easily the standout player on the pitch. He fired 4 shots, made 2 incisive passes, completed 2 interceptions, and barely lost a duel. His efforts were rewarded with a brace that secured three points for Stellenbosch.

🍇 Stellenbosch secure a 4-3 victory over Golden Arrows in a seven-goal thriller - Andre de Jong with two of the goals.



Stellies move out of the relegation zone, having amassed nine points in 10 league matches.#Stellies#BetwayPrem 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/uryYLW329o — Hlayisani Magoro (@Magoro_HT) October 22, 2025

Central midfielder: Sekela Sithole (Marumo Gallants)

Since his move from Baroka in the summer of 2024, Sithole has instantly cemented his place in the Marumo starting eleven and continues to impress. Against Chippa United, the midfielder was the Gallants’ driving force—dribbling, threading dangerous passes, and testing the keeper. Fittingly, Sithole found the net in the 60th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box.

Left winger: Siyanda Ndlovu (Golden Arrows)

Ndlovu was a constant thorn in Stellenbosch’s defense all game. The winger created chances for the Arrows, wasn’t afraid to take on defenders, and finished with both a goal and an assist. Remarkably, the 24-year-old now has 3 goals and 4 assists in seven games this season.

Right winger: Monnapule Saleng (Orbit College)

Saleng left Orlando Pirates in the summer seeking more playing time and was expected to become the talisman for Premiership newcomers Orbit College. In reality, it’s been more complicated: while he’s getting minutes, he’s still searching for his best form.

In the match against Richards Bay, Monnapule gave fans reason to talk about his comeback, scoring the winner and his debut goal for Orbit College—though the strike sparked heated debate over a possible offside. Interestingly, before this, Saleng last found the net on October 5, 2024, for Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 Cup final.

“You can see that he’s nearer to the opponent’s goal line with one opponent, therefore offside. Incorrect decision.”



Former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani says Monnapule Saleng should have been flagged offside after scoring Orbit College’s winner against Richards Bay… pic.twitter.com/oEtiyw1uND — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) October 21, 2025

Centre-forward: Junior Dion (Golden Arrows)

When Golden Arrows signed Dion in the summer, few expected him to instantly become a key player. The experienced striker has already delivered crucial points for the Arrows this season, and after matchday 10 he’s climbed to the top of the Premiership scoring charts. Even though his goal against Stellenbosch wasn’t enough to earn points, Dion’s red-hot form for Chad’s national team can’t go unnoticed.

Sede Junior Dion of Lamontville Golden Arrows is now levelled with Bradley Grobler of Sekhukhune United and Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns in terms of the players who have scored the most #BetwayPrem goals so far this season #ThamiSoccer pic.twitter.com/lPa2Td0A43 — ThamiSoccer (@ThamiSoccer) October 23, 2025

Head coach: Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)

Ouaddou’s appointment at Orlando in the summer was met with skepticism, and a shaky start only fueled doubts. But the 46-year-old stuck to his guns and has turned the Pirates into genuine title contenders. Six straight Premiership wins have restored the squad’s belief, with the team producing plenty of attacking football and creating chance after chance. Notably, based on points dropped, Pirates currently sit atop the league standings.