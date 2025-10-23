ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Pirates coach sends a message to his players

Pirates coach sends a message to his players

Orlando Pirates manage narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City
Football news Today, 00:37
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Pirates coach sends a message to his players Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns after a narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City in Soweto on Wednesday night.

Pirates' Tshepang Moremi found the net within five minutes to give the Buccaneers the lead and eventual three points. The result was the Soweto giants' sixth straight win.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou felt his team lacked clinicality in front of goal. “Yes, three important points, it was not easy, I think the guys did well, it was not an easy game," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

Also read: Ouaddou's message to Pirates fans

“But we wanted to score more goals, we had the chances to definitely to kill the game, but it’s an area we have to improve especially this Saturday we need to score goals," Ouaddou concluded.

