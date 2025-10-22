Coach Ouaddou calls on Pirates fans

Orlando Pirates supporters urged to come to Soweto

Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates are stunned after taking a 3-0 beating against Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.

To keep the dream alive, Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side must win 4-0 in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium. The game is set for Saturday at 15:00.

“You know in this kind of game on Saturday we need the 12th man behind us,” the French-Morrocan coach told SuperSport TV. “I hope the stadium will be packed because definitely we need them to push us.”

"It will be an important game in the history of the club; we know that we need to score four goals. It will not be easy, but we will prepare for that,” Ouaddou added.