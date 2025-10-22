ES ES FR FR
Pirates win to move closer to Sundowns

Betway Premiership: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Polokwane City
Football news Today, 16:47
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates kept their Betway Premiership ambitions alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership.

Pirates' Tshepang Moremi needed just five minutes to find the winner past Brian Bwire to give the Buccaneers the lead and eventually the three points.

With the victory, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men move to 18 points from eight matches, just three behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.

Coming up next is the visit of Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the second round of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

