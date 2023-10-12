RU RU NG NG
Conte responded to rumors of appointment to Napoli

Conte responded to rumors of appointment to Napoli

Football news
Famous Italian coach Antonio Conte commented on rumors about his possible appointment to Napoli.

On this occasion, the 54-year-old former Tottenham coach published a message on social networks.

He made it clear that he has no plans to return to work anytime soon.

The manager said he was “hearing persistent voices” about his appointment to big clubs, but stressed his only desire at the moment was to stay put and enjoy family time.

It is interesting that at the same time, Napoli have not yet made a final decision on current coach Rudi Garcia. The club admits that many important issues need to be resolved first before negotiations with Conte begin.

Rudi Garcia became Napoli's head coach in June this year. Under his leadership, the Neapolitans occupy fifth place in Serie A, gaining 14 points in eight rounds.

In the last match at home against Fiorentina, the national champion unexpectedly lost with a score of 1:3. After this, the media wrote that Garcia was given three matches to correct the situation.

