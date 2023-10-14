Conte feels confident about returning to coaching

Italian coach Antonio Conte has been without a job since he stopped working as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of the 2022/23 season.

However, his name has been appearing in the news more frequently lately, associated with clubs that are struggling at the start of the season, such as Italian side Napoli, where the 54-year-old coach has yet to establish a connection.

«After Tottenham, I promised to dedicate time to my family; it was a lifestyle choice at that time. But when I return to work, it will be very difficult for all the other coaches. I'm ready to fight. Someday, I would like to lead a team that has recently won something significant», - said Conte, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

Throughout his coaching career, Conte has worked with teams like Inter Milan, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Chelsea, and the Italian national team.