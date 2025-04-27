Conflicting with management? Conte hints at leaving Napoli

Antonio Conte has founded a new company to manage his image rights, which may indicate his intention to leave Napoli in the near future.

According to Calciomercato.com, a sign of his possible departure was the registration on April 1st in Turin of a new company called Restate Srl, created jointly with his brother Daniele. The company is officially engaged in the purchase, management, and control of image rights in Italy and beyond.

This move raises questions as Napoli traditionally requires all players and coaches to transfer their image rights to the club as part of signing a contract. Accordingly, creating his own firm for managing these rights may suggest that Conte plans to sever all legal ties with the club.

The coach has repeatedly criticized club president Aurelio De Laurentiis for insufficient investments in infrastructure and expressed dissatisfaction with the team's transfer policy. Although Conte's contract does not include a termination clause, he could theoretically terminate the agreement by mutual consent, thereby forfeiting the remaining portion of his salary.