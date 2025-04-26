How is this possible? Fans on mopeds break into Napoli stadium at night

Napoli plans to raise the issue of security at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after an incident where fans broke into the arena at night and rode around on mopeds, mocking club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

This incident came to light thanks to a video posted by the participants on social media. Judging by the footage, these were teenagers who broke into the stadium on their scooters and raced along the track surrounding the field.

In the video, the vandals can be heard shouting De Laurentiis' name, mockingly asking if he could identify their moped's license plate.

This incident will add pressure on local authorities, who are already facing criticism over the stadium's poor condition. Some sections of it are still considered unsafe.

Aurelio De Laurentiis is actively seeking either the opportunity to purchase the land under the stadium and completely renovate it at the club's expense or permission to build a new, modern facility in another area of Naples.